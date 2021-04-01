JACKSON — The deadline for voter registration for the May 4, 2021 Primary Election is Monday, April 5, 2021.
Citizens may register by mail or in person at the following agencies or offices during their normal hours of operation: Jackson County Board of Elections, Ohio Secretary of State, Public Libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Public High Schools, Vocational Schools, Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Mental Health, Department of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, or Rehabilitation Services Commission.
Voters may update their address or register online by going to Jackson County Board of Elections website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/jackson. Click on the "Registration Information" tab, then choose the tab you need. Citizens then may print and hand deliver your form to the JCBOE office at 275 Portsmouth St., Suite 2, in Jackson, and put it in the drop box in front of the office.
The Jackson County Board of Elections will conduct extended office hours for voter registration on April 5, 2021. The office will be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. All new voter registrations, address and or name changes must be received or postmarked by midnight April 5, 2021 to be eligible to vote in the May 4, 2021 Primary Election.
To qualify to vote, you must be: a citizen of the United States; 18 years old on or before November 2, 2021; a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before Election Day; registered to vote at least 30 days before Election Day.
