JACKSON — The Jackson County Board on Aging’s dream of building a new senior citizens center in Jackson, plus improving the existing centers in Oak Hill and Wellston, will have to wait... for now anyway.
A small piece of the taxpayers made it clear during this year's primary/special election that they weren't in favor of paying more in taxes.
A total of 1,181 votes (overall turnout: 5.69 percent) were cast in Jackson County, helping to decide the outcome of a countywide levy that the Jackson County Board on Aging had put on the ballot.
The levy, which was a 0.5 mill, set for 5 years, was voted down with 647 votes against, and 533 votes in favor.
Lissa Warrens, the levy committee chair, told The Courier following the election, "I want to thank everyone who voted, and we will go back to the drawing board and see what we come up with!"
All the results are unofficial until certified by the Jackson County Board of Elections on May 17 at 10 a.m. There are still 17 provisional ballots, and five absentees out, but those aren't enough to change the outcome mention above.
The levy, which appeared on the ballot on May 4, 2021, was an additional tax for the benefit of Jackson County for capital improvements for designing and building the new Jackson County Senior Citizens Center and for capital improvements to the existing senior citizen centers in Wellston and Oak Hill.
The levy, according to the Jackson County Auditor’s Office, would have cost a $100,000 homeowner an estimated $17.50 per year. It would have produced approximately $337,724.95 annually.
The Board explained that if the levy would have passed, it would have helped them secure a loan from the government (USDA) to build the new center. The goal is to build a 12,000 square foot, multi-purpose building to assist senior citizens in Jackson County.
The new building would be located in the City of Jackson. It would be built 200 feet off of Acy Avenue, across from the Red Roof Inn. The price tag currently on the project is anywhere from 2.5 to 3 million dollars.
