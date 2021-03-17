LICK TOWNSHIP — Warriors for Christ (W4C) Ministries, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, recently opened a new center aimed at helping men rebuild their lives through faith and sobriety.
W4C is a faith-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment organization that has been in Jackson County for several years. The organization is led by Justin and Amy Oyer. The organization also has a board of directors and receives support from the community as well.
An open house for the new 16-bed Men’s Recovery Center was held on Monday, March 1. The center is located at 10827 Chillicothe Pike in Lick Township, not far from the Jackson city limits. The center will be staffed 24-hours a day and features four rooms with four beds each. It also has a kitchen, living room, bathrooms with showers, and a food pantry area.
Thomas Cannon will serve as W4C Housing Director for the Men’s Recovery Center. Cannon himself went through an 18-month recovery program at St. Matthew’s House in Naples, FL. When he returned home, he became connected with W4C through his wife. She was also a recovering addict.
“If it wasn’t for my relationship with Christ, I probably wouldn’t change my mindset and ways,” stated Thomas. “Christ has had a big impact in my life, and I just want to help others succeed in that as well.”
There will be two programs at the recovery center, one will be a men’s short-term residential treatment (30-60 days), and the other will be a men’s long-term residential treatment/discipleship program (90 days/to a year). While in the programs, licensed chemical dependency counselors, as well as pastors, mentors, and accountability partners provide service to ensure the quality of care is achieved.
Justin explained that the short-term program is for people that want to come in to get stabilized and on their feet again. He said that in the long-term program, the person goes through phases to become integrated back into the community through employment.
Almost three years ago, the Oyer’s received the property located on Chillicothe Pike as a donation. The organization then used the property as collateral toward a grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for recovering housing. The Oyer’s received $500,000 for capital funding to remodel the building into the Men’s Recovery Center.
“When we originally started this process, we were going to have a new site right next door to this building,” recalled Justin. “In the amid of when COVID-19 hit, construction prices went through the roof, and it was so over budget that we had to take a step back, and remodel this building (formerly know as heaven-bound bookstore).”
Justin told The Courier that W4C hasn’t received any push back from the community regarding the new center. He said that the area had been really supportive.
The Oyer’s originally opened a center in Wellston back in February 2016. A few months later (April 2016), the organization opened a second center in Jackson. The organization’s mission at that time was to love and help people afflicted with drug addiction.
Since then, the Wellston center was closed, but the Jackson Hope Center remains at 84 E. Mound Street.
Justin, himself struggled with drug addiction, went through a treatment program as well. He became an addiction counselor, and somewhere along the way, God called him to step out into faith and minister to the community.
The organization continues to provide faith-centered, holistic programming. They also offer outpatient counseling services, sober living, and aftercare.
“Our heart is to help people become free from bondage — to see lives rebuilt, families restored, and hope renewed,” Justin said.
