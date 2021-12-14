JACKSON — Jackson’s Walmart Supercenter is temporarily closed, according to store management, through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The store closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. However, the pharmacy curbside service will remain open normal hours, while the store is closed.
The closure is part of an ongoing companywide initiated program to allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and give associates additional time to restock shelves.
“As an essential business and a member of the Jackson community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine, and other essential items, especially at this time,” stated Walmart Corporate Affairs Global Communications Senior Manager Ashley Nolan. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”
Nolan added, “In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Jackson store location at 100 Walmart Drive. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.
“We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”
Locally, Jackson County continues to be listed as high transmission. The Jackson County Health Department released that there were 295 new COVID-19 cases and five new Ohio Department of Health confirmed deaths from Nov. 29 through Dec. 12. Those five new deaths bring the total of deaths to 101 since the beginning of the pandemic locally. The first death was reported back in Aug. 2020.
“When the store reopens Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” Nolan concluded.
