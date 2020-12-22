Brown appointed acting recorder

Pictured are Jackson County Commissioner Paul Haller, Jackson County Acting Recorder Krista L. Brown, Jackson County Commissioner-elect Donnie Willis, Jackson County Commissioner Ed Armstrong, and Jackson County Commissioner Jon Hensler.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — In early December, the Jackson County Commissioners had to fill the position of Jackson County Recorder.

Jackson County Recorder Rose C. Walters, who had served in that position since 2006, had resigned due to medical issues effective Thursday, Dec. 10. The Jackson County Commissioners voted 3-0 to accept her resignation.

Walters’ resignation left that position vacant. She was a Republican, so normally, the Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee would meet to appoint a replacement. However, due to COVID-19 and time restrictions, the commissioners were allowed under R.C. 305.02(F) to appoint a replacement instead.

The Jackson County Commissioners voted 3-0 to appoint Jackson County Recorder-elect Krista L. Brown as “acting recorder.” She was appointed on Friday, Dec. 11.

Brown was set to assume the office anyhow in January 2021. She was actually elected during the 2020 Primary Election.

Brown was one of three Republicans that filed for the position. When the dust cleared, Brown was voted as the clear winner, receiving a large lead over fellow candidates Kendra Davis and Jeremy Eisnaugle.

Brown ended up winning and moved on to the 2020 General Election, where she faced no opposition. She received 11,273 complimentary votes during that election.

Brown told The Courier, after being appointed, that she was excited for the opportunity to start her transition early.

jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

