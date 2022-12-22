Wanted: Dog Warden To Serve Vinton County

Vinton County Commission wants to hire a dog warden and pledged to do what they can to solve the county’s dog problem.

 Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commissioners announced that they want to hire a new dog warden.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments