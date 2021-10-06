BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Over the weekend, Jackson County was once again home to the War-X Trilogy. The sporting event, which brought people from around the world, started on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, with an epic one-of-a-kind obstacle course, followed by night ops at dusk, and it finished off with a 5k trial run on Sunday morning, Oct. 3. The event was held on the grounds of the former Richard Brothers Fruit Farm, which ceased operation in 2017. The event raised $4,230 for the nonprofit Operation Enduring Warrior. Read more about the event at www.thisiswar.com.

