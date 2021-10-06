BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Over the weekend, Jackson County was once again home to the War-X Trilogy. The sporting event, which brought people from around the world, started on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, with an epic one-of-a-kind obstacle course, followed by night ops at dusk, and it finished off with a 5k trial run on Sunday morning, Oct. 3. The event was held on the grounds of the former Richard Brothers Fruit Farm, which ceased operation in 2017. The event raised $4,230 for the nonprofit Operation Enduring Warrior. Read more about the event at www.thisiswar.com.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.