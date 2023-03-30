Ward retires from McArthur VFD

MCARTHUR – Longtime firefighter Tim Ward has retired after 43 years of service to Vinton County.
“I enjoyed living in Vinton County and serving the friendly people of Vinton County,” said Ward who retired as Assistant Chief of the McArthur Volunteer Fire Department in early March. “Now I plan on spending time with the grandkids, watching ball games, camping, traveling and working on projects around the house.”
Ward, when looking back over his career, recalls how in the spring of 1980 he was asked to join the newly organized Dundas Volunteer Fire Department. He was just 21-years-old. He went through volunteer firefighter training in 1980 and advanced firefighter training in 1981.
“At that time, I was the only one in my family who was a firefighter,” he said. “I enjoyed helping people and the brotherhood of firefighters.”
Ward moved just north of McArthur and joined the McArthur VFD in 1991 where he’s served ever since before he retired March 3 and the young age of 64.
“I will still help at the fire station when needed,” he said. “I know when you have been out all night fighting fire it is nice to have additional help to get everything back in service.”
While serving as a volunteer firefighter, Ward worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation from February of 1978 to August of 2008. Though Ward retired as a transportation manager, these days he is driving a school bus for Vinton County Local Schools.
Ward has served on the front lines battling fires great and small.
“As far as the worst fire I battled, there were many fires that people lost everything and several lives were lost in the fires. Of course the worst is when a child is lost,” he said. “And there were many auto accidents where lives were lost.”
One tragic fire that is forever seared into Ward’s memory was when McArthur VFD firefighter Ryan Seitz, 26, lost his life during efforts to contain a 100-acre brush fire in Ross County Sept. 24, 2010.
Seitz was killed in the line of duty when a pressurized tank in the back of the Humvee unit Seitz was working near failed, causing pieces of the tank to strike Seitz and Aaron Chesser, a fellow firefighter.
Pieces of the tank and cap struck Seitz, where he was standing near the rear of the vehicle, killing him instantly.
Seitz had only been with the department for one month before the accident that took his life. Chesser was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
“The worst was when we lost one of our own. When we lost Ryan Seitz to a brush fire in September 2010, I believe it shook us all to the core and made me wonder if I could continue fighting fire,” Ward said.
Ward has not sustained any major injuries during his long service as a firefighter.
“I have been very fortunate that I have not been seriously injured in any fires,” he said. “I’ve just had some bumps, bruises, miner cuts and sore muscles.”
Ward said being a firefighter has changed over the past four decades.
“Firefighting has changed in so many ways over the years,” he said. “We have much better turn-out gear and more advanced breathing apparatus. Technology helps us see through the smoke. The trucks, rescue equipment and everything have improved over the last 43 years.”
No one can deny that rural fire departments face many challenges not only in terms of recruiting volunteers, but fundraising. Firefighters like Ward are to be praised for their dedication to duty.
“The local fire departments face many challenges in recruitment, funding and being firefighter available 24 hours a day,” Ward said. “The firefighters have jobs and families also that plays into their availability.”
Still at the end of the day when the fire call comes in, duty is its own reward when serving the community.
“The best part of firefighting is the people you meet and the feeling you get when you know you have helped someone,” Ward said.
