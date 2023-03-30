Ward retires from McArthur VFD

Tim Ward recently retired as Assistant Chief of the McArthur Volunteer Fire Department. Ward served as a volunteer firefighter for 43 years in Vinton County. Standing next to a cake that pays tribute to this service, Ward holds a plaque that was given to him by the McArthur VFD brotherhood. Tim, thank-you for your service to Vinton County!

 Submitted photo

MCARTHUR – Longtime firefighter Tim Ward has retired after 43 years of service to Vinton County.


