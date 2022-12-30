Last week, southeast Ohio began recovering from the impact of Winter Storm Elliott.
According to the National Weather Service, generally 2 inches or less of snow was reported in the lowlands, with up to a few inches more reported across the higher terrain.
Despite the low amounts of snow, flash-freezing conditions and drifting snow made the impacts more significant, the agency said. “Additionally, the very cold temperatures made salt ineffective on roadways.”
In McArthur, 1.7 inches of snow was reported on Friday.
On Dec. 23-24, the lowest observed temperatures in Vinton County were -3 degrees in Vinton Furnace at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 24 and -2 degrees in Zaleski at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 24, according to the National Weather Service.
With the wind chill, those temperatures were recorded as -21 degree and -18 degrees, respectively.
Athens Airport reported a 41 miles per hour wind gust as the highest of the storm. The gust was recorded at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 23.
Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis at Ohio University recorded a high temperature of 45 degrees at 12:17 a.m. Friday and a low of -3.4 degrees at 11:15 a.m. A maximum wind gust of 13.1 miles per hour was recorded. A wind chill of -22 degrees was recorded.
Out of 5,346,525 electric customers in the state of Ohio, 58,542 were without power as of 9:37 a.m. Friday.
Both Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative and AEP-Ohio crews were out in force working to restore electric to their customers.
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative reported to having about 590 members without power early Friday, with a large percentage of the being from the Athens County, Meigs County and Albany area.
Many customers reported power being out for about 23 to 24 hours via Facebook.
During the storm, one of the cooperative’s employees, Blake Rodgers, 22, an apprentice lineworker, died after an incident in Pedro, in Lawrence County, on Friday morning.
AEP-Ohio reported over 200 customers without power in Athens County on Friday.
Due to the cold temperatures across the region, PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia, requested the public in its region to conserve electricity on Christmas Day. An AEP Ohio press release noted that the risk of rolling power outages during the weather was real.
Temperatures are expected to continue to warm up with a chance of rain during the weekend, according to National Weather Service.
Saturday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 90 percent chance of rain. The high temperature will be near 54 degrees, with a low near 38 degrees.
Sunday, it is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and a low near 38 degrees.
On Monday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with showers likely at night. The high temperature will be near 57, with the low around 44.
Tuesday, it is expected to rain, with a high temperature near 64 degrees, and a low near 46.
