WELLSTON — A man who Jackson County Sheriff Office Deputies say had been avoiding law enforcement was apprehended Aug. 21, in Wellston.
Deputies went to 14 S. Illinois Ave. in Wellston on Friday, Aug. 21 to serve an arrest warrant on Marcus A. Bowman, 26, of Chillicothe. Bowman’s warrant was issued due to his failure to appear in Jackson County Common Pleas Court. When Bowman opened the door, he saw deputies and allegedly fled back into the residence.
The homeowner allowed deputies to enter the home. Bowman was found in the kitchen and reportedly gave the deputy the wrong name. Because Bowman had reportedly been under investigation for past illegal drug activity, another deputy was able to correctly identify Bowman.
While searching Bowman, 11 grams of heroin, five grams of crystal methamphetamine were allegedly found. He reportedly further advised that there were more narcotics in a bedroom of the residence.
Upon search o the bedroom, two grams of marijuana, five unspecified pills, and a glass pipe with residue were reportedly discovered. The drugs found were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Identification and Investigation (BCI) for testing.
Once the testing results from BCI return, the case will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor Justin Lovett for review of criminal charges.
Bowman is currently in the custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility facing a third-degree felony level charges of trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs of methamphetamine from a prior case. The indictment of that case was filed in late February.
