NELSONVILLE — The Wayne National Forest’s management activities during the past year has resulted in a total of $552,433 for 12 southeast Ohio counties.
The payments for each county are based on the acreage of the forest within the county’s boundaries, and are distributed for during the following year. There are four main funding sources: Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT), Secure Rural Schools, Twenty-Five Percent Fund and federal mineral disbursements. In addition, this dispersement of funding also paid for road projects, cooperative law enforcement agreements, and volunteer fire department support.
This year, Athens County will be receiving $53,759 based on a 18,800 acreage in the county during 2019. This is nearly half of what was received from 2018, where the county accepted approximately $99,413, and down again from the 2017 disbursements, where Athens County received about $145,412. However, the county received only $22,231 for 2016 dividends.
“Many people don’t realize that part of the mission of the USDA Forest Service is to be a good neighbor to local communities through economic contributions for the presence and management of national forest lands,” said Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert in a press release concerning the disbursements. “These payments are part of our multiple use management approach and help communities fund critical needs like emergency response, public schools, infrastructure, and public safety.”
Payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) are federal payments that offset property tax losses due to the nontaxable federal lands. Athens County does not received funding from the Twenty-Five Percent Fund, and instead has opted to received funding from Secure Rural Schools.
The funds are a combination of Title I, which can only be used for roads and schools, and 15-20 percent of the funding can be from Title II or Title III funds. Title II funds are for resource management activities, and Title III funds are to be used for reimbursement of emergency services on federal lands.
Surrounding counties also received disbursements. Those amounts are:
- Hocking — $66,304
- Washington — $90,759
- Vinton — $5,561
- Perry — $58,196
- Morgan — $9,907
The highest disbursement amount went to Lawrence County in the amount of $120,529, mostly due to mineral disbursements. Washington County was second highest at $90,759, also due to mineral disbursements, as well as funding from the Secure Rural Schools.
