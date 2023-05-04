MCARTHUR — Welcome to the 38th annual Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival!
The 2023 VCWTF Queen and Court will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, after the Grand Parade. Little Miss results will be announced at 11:30 a.m. on the Main Stage on Sunday, May 7.
Published below is a draft schedule of the festival that started Thursday and ends Sunday.
For more information, see www.vcwtf.org
Since Thursday is gone, let’s start with Friday — May 5:
12:00 p.m. Festival Vendor Booths Open
5:00 p.m. Midway Rides Open
6:00 p.m. Introduction of the 2023 Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen Contestants on the Main Stage
Tonight’s Main Stage Emcee: Carlin Hagerty
Friday’s Main Stage Entertainment
6:30 p.m. The Chase — Not just another tribute band...a classic rock experience!
8:30 p.m. Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere- Igniting the stage with 80’s Rock Anthems
Saturday – May 6
8:00 a.m — Noon McArthur Delta Lodge #207 Pancake Breakfast--Masonic Lodge, 107 N. Market St.
9:30 a.m. Baton Twirling Show—Main Stage Area
11:00 a.m. Wild Turkey Festival Cornhole Tournament—sponsored by Holzapfel Clinic
12:00 p.m. Festival Vendor Booths Open
1:00 p.m. Midway Rides Open
1:00 p.m. Festival & Fair Queen’s Luncheon: Central Elementary School (by Invitation Only)
1:00 p.m. Thunder Roads Great Lakes Vintage and Classic Bike Show and Thunder Zone
Sponsored by A.T. Hoy Transport
1:30 p.m. Vinton County Line Dancers Performance—Main Stage Area
2:00 p.m. Blue Diggity---Bluegrass Music on the Main Stage—sponsored by Ivan and Deanna Tribe
4:30 p.m. Introduction of Visiting Fair and Festival Royalty: Main Stage
6:00 p.m. Grand Parade: On the streets of McArthur
7:00 p.m. Crowning of the 2023 Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen and Court: Main Stage
Tonight’s Main Stage Emcee: Carlin Hagerty
Saturday Evening’s Main Stage Entertainment
Sponsored by Superior Hardwoods, Vinton County National Bank, and Buckeye Hills Career Center
8:00 p.m. Jess Kellie Adams—Nashville Recording Artist
Sunday – May 7
11:00 a.m- Noon Baby Contest Registration
11:00 a.m. Car Show Registration (Library Parking Lot)
12:00 p.m. Car Show (Library Parking Lot)—Presented by Zinn Brothers Automotive of McArthur
Sponsored by Campbell’s Market, Davis Veterinary Clinic, NIMCO, and Osborne Equipment
12:00 p.m. Festival Vendor Booths Open and Midway Ride Matinee—Ride all you want for one price.
12:00 p.m. Buckeye State Pedal Tractor Pull--Sanctioned by National Pedal Pullers Association
• Open to ages 4-12; No registration fee
• Top placing 3 boys and 3 girls in each age division will qualify for the State Pedal Tractor Pull
12:30 p.m. Little Miss Gobblerette & Little Mr. Gobbler Contest Winners Announced (Main Stage)
1:00 p.m. Baby Contest (Main Stage)
3:00 p.m. Gospel Harmony Boys—On the Main Stage--Christian Music Hall of Fame Artists
4:45 p.m. Raffle Drawings
5:00 p.m. Festival Closes
