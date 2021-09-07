WELLSTON — Wellston Service Director Anthony Brenner announced on Thursday, Sept. 2, that to ensure the health and safety of the city employees, the difficult decision had been made to close the Wellston City Building to the public.
Brenner advised that for questions, or to schedule an appointment, call 740-384-2720. For the Wellston Police Department, call 740-384-2171.
"The Wellston City Building has two drop boxes for utility bills," Brenner said. "No cash. You may also pay your bill online at cityofwellston.org."
Brenner added, "If you do have an appointment and are not vaccinated, we ask that you wear a mask inside the building."
The Wellston City Council meetings will also be closed to the public once again. To be included on the agenda, send an email to meisnaugle@cityofwellston.org or call 740-384-2720 and follow the prompts to the mayor's office.
"We appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter," Brenner concluded.
