Wellston City Council Agenda

Editor’s Note: Wellston City Council met Thursday after press time. Vinton-Jackson Courier will follow up with a story about the meeting in the next edition.
In the meantime, here is the agenda from Thursday’s meeting:
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Excusal of Absence(s)
• Vance
• Browning
Public Comments
• Jeff Plummer, 220 Oak Ridge Rd., Food Trucks
Reading of Meeting Minutes
• October 6, 2022 Meeting Minutes
Reading of Correspondence
Reports of Special Committees
• Finance- Spangler
• Health and Safety- Lemaster
• Public Service- Browning
• Planning Committee- Carey
• Community Action Liaison- Browning
• Recreation Committee- Norris
Old Business
New Business
Legislation
• Second Reading of Resolution No. 2022-54- A Resolution to accept the donation and conveyance of 673 West Broadway being parcel M240070000200, and authorizing the Mayor to execute any and all documents necessary thereto.
Sponsor: Spangler
Discussion: This is a property with multiple Code Violations. It was discovered that this is a rental. The City reached out to the owner, who wished to donate the property. The City will clean and resell the vacant lot.
• Second Reading of Resolution No. 2022-55- A Resolution by the Legislative Authority for the City of Wellston authorizing the sale, by internet auction during calendar year 2023, of City-Owned personal property which is not needed for public use or which is obsolete or unfit for the use for which it was acquired.
Sponsor: Lemaster
Discussion: Yearly Resolution needed
• Second Reading of Resolution No. 2022-56- A Resolution authorizing the City to enter into an agreement with Jackson County Economic Development Partnership.
Sponsor: Carey
Discussion: JCEDP currently receives $1,000 from the City; Mayor Hudson would like to see that bumped to $15,000 since Sam Brady and his team have secured multiple grants and development agreements for the City in just the past year alone. Jackson Currently pays $30,000 for their partnership.
• Second Reading of Ordinance No. 2022-57- An Ordinance by the City of Wellston Legislative Authority amending Chapter 90 of the Wellston Code.
Sponsor: Lemaster
Discussion: Deer Hunting in Cemetery; Please pass as an Emergency on 3rd Read.
• Second Reading of Resolution No. 2022-58- A Resolution authorizing the City Auditor to enter into a professional services agreement with local government services section of the Auditor of State’s Office for accounting services and Declaring an Emergency.
Sponsor: Spangler
Discussion: Yearly Resolution needed
Motion to Suspend the Rules:
Second:
Vote:
Motion to Adopt and Pass:
Second:
Vote:
• First Reading of Resolution No. 2022-59- A Resolution authorizing the Mayor to secure financing for the construction of a new water treatment plant through grants and/or loans not to exceed nineteen million dollars ($19,000,000)
Sponsor:
Discussion:
Mayor
Service Director
Law Director
Auditor
o Line-Item Adjustments (when applicable)
o Statement of Cash Pos w/MTD (when applicable)
o Appropriation Expenditure Report (when applicable)
City Clerk’s Reports (when applicable)
Treasurer Report
• Monthly Treasurer Report (when applicable)
• Outstanding Checks (when applicable)
Fire
Zoning
Police
Adjourn
