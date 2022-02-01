WELLSTON — The president of council, along with seven members of Wellston City Council, took their oaths of office at their first meeting of the new year.
The first meeting of the year was set for Thursday, Jan. 6, but was canceled due to issues related to COVID-19. The first City Council meeting of the year instead took place during the regular scheduled second meeting of the month, which was Thursday, Jan. 20.
During that meeting, Jackson County Commissioner President Jon Hensler administered the oaths of office for the president of council along with seven other council members. A few of the council members are new to City Council, while the others are returning council members.
David McWilliams was elected and sworn in as Wellston City Council President. McWilliams had no opposition during the 2021 November General Election. He received 527 complimentary votes. He was originally appointed to the seat on Jan. 6, 2021, after Republican Connie Pelletier, submitted her resignation on Dec. 31, 2020.
Roaby Browning, Fred M. Duby, and Teresa Ponn-LeMaster were all elected to council-at-large seats. During the election, Browning received 335 votes, Duby received 222 votes, and Ponn-LeMaster received 440 votes. Browning and Duby are returning members of council, while Ponn-LeMaster is newly elected.
Angela Spangler was elected and sworn in as 1st Ward council member. She had no opposition in the 2021 November General Election. Spangler received 149 complimentary votes. However, during the 2021 Primary, Spangler (59 votes) beat longtime council member, Keith Woolum (28 votes), to receive the Republican nomination.
Mattison “Matti” Vance was re-appointed by Wellston City Council during the Thursday, Jan. 20, meeting. Vance will continue serve as 2nd Ward councilmember. She was originally appointed in Oct. 2021, replacing former Councilmember Wayne Cosper, who had vacated the seat.
Rick Hudson was re-elected and sworn in as 3rd Ward councilmember. He had no opposition in the election. Hudson received 76 complimentary votes. Originally, he was appointed to the seat in Jan, 2019 to replace former councilmember Taylor Rose. Later that same year, during the 2019 General Election, Hudson was elected with 89 votes.
Lynley M. Carey was re-appointed by Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee on Thursday, Jan. 13. Wellston committee members voted to return Carey to the 4th Ward seat. Originally, she was appointed to the seat by members of the Jackson County Republican Party’s Northern Caucus on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Also during that same meeting, the Wellston City Council Committees for 2022 were released.
The finance committee is made up of Rick Hudson (chair), Angie Spangler, and Mattison Vance.
The health/safety committee is made up of Teresa Ponn-LeMaster (chair), Lynley Carey, and Rick Hudson.
The public service committee is made up of Roaby Browning (chair), Fred Duby, and Teresa Ponn-LeMaster.
The planning committee is made up of Lynley Carey (chair), Fred Duby, and Mattison Vance.
Angie Spangler will serve on the civic organization liaison, while Roaby Browning will serve on the community action liaison.
The Wellston City Council meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. in the City of Wellston Council Chambers on the second floor of the city building. The meetings are open to the public.
