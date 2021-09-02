WELLSTON — The Wellston City School District has decided to move to mandatory facial coverings.
Beginning today, Thursday, September 2, all students and staff are required to wear a mask or face shield while in the buildings as well as on the school buses.
"Students will not be required to wear a facial covering when participating in outdoor play, recess, and physical education activities," said Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch. "We currently have approximately 15 positive COVID-19 cases in the district."
Boch added, "This has caused our quarantines to increase drastically because most individuals are not wearing a facial covering. Whether you believe masks help or don't believe masks help, we must take the necessary precautions to slow the spread and prevent quarantines."
As of August 27, 32 students, and three staff members are quarantined according to the school website. However, its believed those numbers are higher, and will be reflected in the next weekly updated report.
