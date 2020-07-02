WELLSTON — Wellston City Council adopted a new garbage ordinance in mid-June, that will provide each garbage customer with a brand new garbage can later this year.
The third reading of the new garbage ordinance was adopted with a 5-1 vote on Thursday, June 18.
Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson has been adamant about making a positive difference in improving the appearance of the City of Wellston.
“These cans will help keep garbage neat and orderly,” explained Hudson. “Additionally, the city is experiencing issues with garbage being put out improperly, such as not in a container.”
According to the ordinance, each garbage customer will receive one 96 gallon can or you can opt to request a smaller can which is a 36 gallon. The can will be owned by the City of Wellston.
The garbage can will be registered to the property and will remain at the property as long as the city provides the service, even if the property ownership changes.
This is a “perpetual” garbage can, which means it’s never-ending. The city will replace the garbage can in the case of damage or theft, just contact the police department asap to report such incidents.
“We understand this is an adjustment,” stated Hudson. “As the city administration, we pride ourselves on placing the WE in Wellston.”
Hudson said, “We pledge to help our fellow citizens by offering help to seniors who may not be able to manage a can on their own, providing two different size options, and allowing customers to opt to have multiple garbage cans.”
The City of Wellston’s current garbage collection charge is $14.33 a month. The new collection rate including your choice of a 36 or 96 gallon can will be $16 a month, which is an increase of $1.67 per month.
Garbage customers in Wellston will no longer be allowed to use their own cans, so if you need more then one can, you can add a can by request. Each additional 36 or 96 gallon can will cost $6 more per can. So, say you need two additional cans, the cost would bring your bill to $28 instead of $16. You get one can included in the $16 a month change, then it would be $6 per additional can, so that’s $12 plus $16 equals $28.
Other garbage programs notes:
- The city-assigned garbage cans will be fitted with lids. Close the lid so that the toter lift system on the garbage truck can work properly.
- The city will continue to accept bags that cannot/do not fit into the garbage can for a rate of $2 a bag.
- The city will collect large items for additional fees. Be sure to wrap household furniture in plastic.
- The city will continue to have “big haul” clean-up days. As always, your items will not be limited to the can on that day.
To obtain additional garbage cans or a smaller can (36 gallon) instead of the larger can (96 gallon), submit a form. Pick up and fill out a form at city hall, print out the special request form online: cityofwellston.org and drop it off at city hall or fill it out online.
“Our newest garbage truck is equipped to be compatible with toter lift technology,” explained Hudson. “This makes collection safer, easier, and more efficient for both our citizens and our employees.”
Wellston garbage customers will receive a notification on their water bill in the coming months.
Hudson told The Courier that customers should expect delivery of the new garbage cans by the end of September 2020. The new cans will be delivered to where customers would normally leave their can(s) at the curb.
