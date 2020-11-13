JACKSON — The Award Winning Buckeye Hills Career Center, in partnership with several area banks, began a Banking Industry Program last year in order to provide seniors from its seven high schools, with an unique opportunity to enter the banking profession via a senior only training and internship program.
One of the students who participated, Lillian Sizemore was recently hired as a teller for the Vinton County National Bank’s (VCNB) newest location, the Jackson County Banking Center in Jackson.
Sizemore, one of many seniors who participated in the Buckeye Hills Career Center program, was an honor student, and since a graduate from Wellston High School.
Kyle Exline, VCNB Employee Development Officer, who played a huge role in the development of the program stated, “Vinton County National Bank genuinely values our partnership with the Buckeye Hills Career Center and the opportunity it provides us to support local students. We are always pleased to be able to employ local people and love that our customers see familiar faces when they visit our branches.”
For more information on the senior only banking industry program, contact Ellen McCabe, Dean of Partnerships, at the Award Winning Buckeye Hills Career Center.
