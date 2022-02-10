JACKSON — The City of Wellston recently lost its free bed space at the Jackson County Correctional Facility after making some changes at home.
Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson told The Courier that at the beginning of the year (2022), the City of Wellston began writing up certain criminal offenses using the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) rather than local ordinances.
“This requires the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to transport prisoners out of the county, it was a budget and manpower decision to do so,” explained Hudson. “We had Wellston Police Officers tied up for hours taking prisoners all over the state where jail space was available causing us to have gaps in patrol coverage within the city.”
Hudson added, “That was the reason why (commission) they pulled the jail beds. The City of Jackson made the switch a few years ago.”
In 2019, Jackson officials decided the Jackson Police Department would change its approach to handling certain criminal offenses committed in the city.
At that time, all arrests that were regarded as “jail-able” offenses were made using the relevant ORC or traffic codes, and therefore it was the responsibility of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to detain those prisoners.
In simpler terms, a city police officer would have discretion on whether to charge an individual under municipal (city) ordinance or state statute (ORC). If they choose the latter, the responsibility to care for such a prisoner would rest with the county.
The Courier previously reported in Dec. 2018 that the commissioners estimated these changes would be a “burden” on the county’s general fund, so changes needed to be made.
In years past, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners granted all four municipalities (Coalton, Jackson, Oak Hill and Wellston) a certain number of free jail bed spaces at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
However, after making the above-mentioned changes in Wellston, the county commissioners passed resolutions making changes to the free jail bed spaces.
The commissioners previously granted six bed spaces to the City of Wellston free of charge, however, that is not the case going forward.
Wellston now joins Jackson in the same boat of losing its free jail bed spaces.
Meanwhile, free bed spaces will continue to be offered to the Village of Coalton and the Village of Oak Hill. Oak Hill is offered two free bed spaces, and Coalton is offered one.
These municipalities, according to the county’s resolution, are not allowed to assign any free bed space to any other municipality or entity.
The commission passed a new resolution that outlined the changes made to the free jail bed spaces. That resolution (11-22) became effective on Feb. 1, 2022. This resolution replaces any prior ones.
That resolution stated that unless a municipality is using a free bed space pursuant to the resolution, the Jackson County Correctional Facility shall begin charging $70 per day for each prisoner’s jail bed plus all allocable expenses and costs to any entity using any jail bed at the facility.
As used in this resolution, a “free bed space” means a bed space with a rate of $0 per day but that is still charged/allocated all other allocable expenses and costs for a said prisoner.
The commission may study and review at any time ways to maximize efforts of maintaining solvency for the Jackson County Correctional Facility and modify this resolution or take additional efforts as necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.