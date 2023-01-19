Wellston Man Charged Disseminating Nude Photos

Joseph Lewis

JACKSON – An area school aide has been arrested on accusations that he requested, shared and viewed nude photographs to and with multiple youth while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments