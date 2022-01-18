WELLSTON — A Wellston man died after striking a tree that had fallen across the roadway while out riding a four-wheeler.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a four-wheeler crash near 3097 Sour Run Road.

According to the report, a 2017 Can-Am Outlander was traveling southeast on Sour Run Road when it struck a tree that had fallen across the roadway. The driver, Adam W. Preston, age 35, of Wellston, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Engineer’s Office, the Jackson County Coroner, Jackson County EMS, and the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department.

Sour Run Road was closed for approximately three hours that morning. Motorists are reminded to obey traffic laws concerning ATV’s.

