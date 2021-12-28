WELLSTON — A Wellston man passed away following a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash involving one vehicle on Fairgreens Road in Jackson County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol report, a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Daniel E. Walton II, 61, of Wellston, was traveling eastbound on Fairgreens Road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail, and returned to the roadway. The vehicle crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned back onto the roadway.

Walton was transported by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. After his arrival there, he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

The Lick Township Vol. Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Fire Department assisted at the scene. Fairgreens Road was closed for approximately two hours before reopening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

