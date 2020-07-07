A Wellston man was recently charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
On Friday, July 3, 2020, a deputy of the Vinton County Sheriff's Office was patrolling Lake Alma and found a vehicle sitting near the showers.
The driver’s door was reportedly open, and a male subject appeared to be asleep. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver reportedly awoke and spoke with the deputy.
A Methamphetamine smoking pipe could allegedly be seen in plain view, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, Billy J. Johnson, 57 of Wellston, allegedly advised deputies that he had a loaded firearm inside the vehicle and did not have a concealed carry permit.
A search of Johnson and the vehicle reportedly garnered several baggies of suspected Methamphetamine and Meth pipes, the Sheriff’s Office stated in its press release.
Johnson was taken into custody without incident and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
A female occupant, Kimberly Johnson, 37, of Wellston, was cited for possession of marijuana and released. A bond hearing for Johnson was held on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.