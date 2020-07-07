Billy Johnson

A Wellston man was recently charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Friday, July 3, 2020, a deputy of the Vinton County Sheriff's Office was patrolling Lake Alma and found a vehicle sitting near the showers.

The driver’s door was reportedly open, and a male subject appeared to be asleep. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver reportedly awoke and spoke with the deputy.

A Methamphetamine smoking pipe could allegedly be seen in plain view, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Billy J. Johnson, 57 of Wellston, allegedly advised deputies that he had a loaded firearm inside the vehicle and did not have a concealed carry permit.

A search of Johnson and the vehicle reportedly garnered several baggies of suspected Methamphetamine and Meth pipes, the Sheriff’s Office stated in its press release.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

A female occupant, Kimberly Johnson, 37, of Wellston, was cited for possession of marijuana and released. A bond hearing for Johnson was held on Tuesday.

