WELLSTON — A Wellston area man, who is on probation from the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court, is now facing more charges after a search warrant was served at his home.
David E. Varney, 52, of Wellston, is currently incarcerated in Guernsey County jail for a probation violation following his conviction of possession of methamphetamine. Varney is accused by his probation officer of violating a provision of his probation that kept him from possessing firearms.
A search warrant was issued for 2591 Jackson Hill Road in Wellston, which was executed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, by deputies of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Major Crimes Taskforce.
During the search, deputies discovered a 12-gauge shotgun, an AR 15 pistol and another handgun.
When questioned by authorities, Varney confessed that the firearms were his.
The case will be sent to Judge Christopher Regan’s Jackson County Common Pleas Court for possible Grand Jury indictments of three counts of weapons under disability, all third degree felonies.
Varney remains in a Guernsey County jail for his probation violation.
