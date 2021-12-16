WELLSTON — The Jackson County Municipal Court has announced it will open its Wellston Municipal Court Division on Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Wellston City Building.
This set time will be for assigned hearings pursuant to notices, as well as any walk-in business for those who would like to deal with outstanding warrant issues, operator’s license or vehicle registration blocks, overdue fines, failures to appear, and the like.
The judge, court administrator, clerk, probation officer, drug court representative, social service officer, and bailiff will all be present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.