WELLSTON — The Jackson County Municipal Court has announced it will open its Wellston Municipal Court Division on Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Wellston City Building.

This set time will be for assigned hearings pursuant to notices, as well as any walk-in business for those who would like to deal with outstanding warrant issues, operator’s license or vehicle registration blocks, overdue fines, failures to appear, and the like.

The judge, court administrator, clerk, probation officer, drug court representative, social service officer, and bailiff will all be present.

