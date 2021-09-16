WELLSTON — Festival-goers ventured out to the 2021 Wellston Ohio Hill Country (OHillCo) Festival as the global health pandemic continued in the background.
The festival had its five-day run that began with a “preview night” on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and ran through Saturday, Sept. 11.
Tuesday evening was known as Gospel Night with Life Source Apostolic Church and Fire Church performing. The evening also featured the Coal Miner Olympics and the mini queen contest. A team of Wellston High School Football Players claimed the gold medal in the Olympics, while 3-year-old Blakely Williams was named mini queen.
The Hometown Parade on Wednesday evening had many entries. In addition, lifetime Wellston resident and retired educator, Francis Newman, had the honor of cutting the opening ceremony ribbon, as part of his duties as grand marshal. Kenny Valentine Band wrapped up the evening with some tunes.
Thursday of the festival drew a crowd of festival-goers as the Simba Jordan band performed on the Hozer Pizza Stage. The rides were in full swing by that point as well.
A student pep rally was held during the festival on Friday, with folks trying out for karaoke on the main stage in the evening.
Festival-goers enjoyed several events throughout the day on Saturday such as a baby contest, a touch-a-truck event and much more. The Grand Finale Parade on Saturday evening lasted for 30 minutes or so.
Then the Player Club performed. The festival concluded Saturday evening with the crowning of the 2022 Wellston OHillCo Festival Queen and Court.
Choe Wilbur was named queen, Olivia Hagerty was named the first attendant, and Haily Goheen was named the second attendant.
Aarolyn Dupree was named junior miss queen, Chenede Cardwell was named the first attendant, and Shelby Smith was named the second attendant.
Sloan Hutchinson was named little miss queen, Ava Fenwick was named the first attendant, and Presley Childers was named the second attendant.
The festival will return in 2022 with festivities happening once again the day after Labor Day. Last year, the Wellston OHillCo Festival was one of dozens of festivals across the state that were canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
