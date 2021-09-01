WELLSTON — Last year, the Wellston Ohio Hill Country (OHillCo) Festival didn’t happen... the festival was one of dozens of festivals across the state that decided to cancel amidst the COVID-19 global health pandemic.
A year later, the COVID-19 virus now has a variant known as “delta” that is causing more and more people to get sick. Despite the high community spread of the virus, the Wellston OHillCo Festival is a go.
The festival will be held Tuesday through Saturday after Labor Day on the downtown streets to celebrate Wellston’s rich Appalachian heritage. The festival features a week of several musical artists, attractions and family fun.
This event kicks off next week and will run Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 11. The following highlights are just examples of what the festival has to offer.
The Wellston OHillCo Festival begins every year the day after Labor Day. This year, it begins on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with Gospel Night presented by MedFlight.
Before the gospel music program gets underway, everyone will gather at the Rotary Bandstand at 6 p.m. to watch the hilarious Coal Miner Olympics. The Olympics are made up of a variety of events where four-person teams earn points. Sign-up forms are online at www.wellstonohillco.com/forms.
The gospel music program is set to start at 7 p.m. at Hozer’s Pizza Stage. The program will feature LifeSource Apostolic and Clay Webb at 7:30 p.m.
The annual Mini Queen Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the Rotary Bandstand. The winning girl will receive a sash and crown. Two co-attendants will be chosen, each also receiving a sash and crown.
The festivities continue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with Hometown Day, which is being presented by Milton Banking/Ohio Valley Bank.
There will be a free lunch for senior citizens and veterans at The Depot at noon.
The hometown parade will start at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will start at Pennsylvania and Sixth Street. It will travel north on Pennsylvania Avenue, turn west on Broadway and then South on Railroad Avenue, before finally turning West on Second Street.
At 7:15 p.m., there will be opening ceremonies to include the crowning of senior citizen royalty. The evening entertainment will be Kenny Valentine Band, who will perform at 7:45 p.m. on the Hozer’s Pizza Stage.
Thursday, Sept. 9 is J-VAC/Adult Services Day, which is being presented by WesBanco Bank and J-VAC of Jackson County.
At 11 a.m., there will be the J-VAC /Adult Services Luncheon at The Depot, followed by Simba Jordan performing at 12:30 p.m. on the Hozer’s Pizza Stage.
At 6 p.m. will be the Little Miss OHillCo Festival Queen’s Contest. Five young ladies will compete to be a top-three finalist. Performing at 7:30 p.m. on the Hozer Pizza Stage is the Simba Jordan Band.
Friday, Sept. 10 is Youth Day, which is being presented by Rumpke Waste, Inc.
Student Government Day take place at Wellston High School at 10 a.m. There will be a Pep Rally with WHS Band, cheerleaders, and football team on the Hozer Pizza Stage at 1:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. on the Hozer Pizza Stage, a karaoke contest will take place with emcee Katrina Basham. There will be a $500 grand prize with cash prizes awarded to first, second and third place winners. For additional information and to register visit www.wellstonohillco.com/forms.
Saturday, Sept. 11 is Queen’s Day, which is being presented by Adena Health Systems.
Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a baby contest at the Rotary Bandstand, and the Car and Motorcycle Show registration opens.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Wellston Fire Department will present a “Touch a Truck” event. Vehicles and equipment will be available from various agencies for everyone to see up close and personal. There will also be various hands on activities and demos.
The visiting queen’s group photo in front of Wellston City Hall will be at 4:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. will be the Grand Finale Parade. Starting at 8 p.m. on the Hozer Pizza Stage, The Player Club will entertain the crowd.
Following all the entertainment will be the crowning of the 2022 Queens and Courts on the Hozer’s Pizza Stage before the closing of the festival. The crowning will take place around 10:30 p.m.
The festival will close at 11 p.m.
