WELLSTON — Wellston Police Chief John A. Robinson released his yearly report for the calendar year 2021.
Robinson released his data during the Wellston City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20.
“During 2021, the Wellston Police Department handled a total of 4,765 calls for service,” stated Robinson. “There were 5,034 calls for service generated by dispatch.”
Robinson added, “There were 181 traffic crashes investigations with 148 reports prepared. There were 853 traffic stops, 828 police reports prepared, 141 vehicles placed in the impound lot, and 118 calls for vehicle lockouts. There was 656 calls for service reporting a suspicious vehicle, person or prowlers. There were 136 alarms calls, and 149 well-being checks performed on residents.”
He went on to say that there were 984 arrests made or summons/citations issued. Of the 984 arrests and/or citations, there were 175 arrests were for felony level offenses, and 309 were arrests made on misdemeanor warrants.
“In 2021, officers drove 15,892 miles transporting prisoners, and spent 394 hours on these prisoner transports,” said Robinson. “Of the 394 hours on prisoner transports, 58.6 of those hours were spent taking prisoners to hospitals and/or medical appointments.”
Robinson added, “112 hours of overtime were also generated by these prisoner transports.”
He stated that WPD ended 2021 with a total of nine full-time patrol and one part time patrolman.
“We have one drug dog and one therapy dog on our force,” stated Robinson. “Our fleet consists of two Ford Taurus (one unmarked), one Dodge Charger, and four Ford Explorers.”
Robinson added, “Each vehicle (except the unmarked) is equipped with moblie data terminals with internet access. We generated a lot of overtime within the patrol side of the police department in 2021. A lot of the overtime was due to a shortage of personnel. The ninth officer added toward the end of 2021 is expected to offset lots of this overtime.”
He noted that the WPD dispatch unit consists of two full time dispatchers and three part time dispatchers.
The WPD can be reached by calling 740-384-2171.
