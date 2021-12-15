WELLSTON — The City of Wellston has been awarded a $2.7 million grant to separate the storm and sanitary sewers to rehabilitate the critical infrastructure along New York Avenue and Broadway Street.
This is good news for the City of Wellston, as Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson has mentioned on more than one occasion, about the city’s troubles with aging or problem infrastructure from waterlines to issues of storm/sanitary sewers being merged.
Hudson said the scope of the project is the Broadway Street and New York Avenue rebuild that includes new sanitary and storm sewers, new water lines, and repaving sidewalks. The project area would be Broadway from Minn. (Rt 327) to Findlay Chapel and New York from 2nd Street to 10th Street.
“Broadway and New York are the primary issues, although it is a problem throughout the city,” Hudson said of merged sewers. “I’ve been told that in the old days, if there was back up, they simply knocked a hole in another sewer line regardless of it being sanitary or storm to let it drain.”
Hudson added, “This project was presented in the initial round of funding requests and was scored as the number one project. When those were awarded in round one, the City of Jackson sewer project received the funding instead.”
Earlier this year, during Hudson’s State of the City Address, he had shared his plans for 2021. Among those plans was that the city was working on infrastructure grants to replace water and sewer systems and to repave streets on New York Avenue and West Broadway Street. He had said that sewer mitigation is a critical need due to EPA regulations.
The grant was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 7, by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted. The gentlemen announced that more than $109 million ($2.7 million to Wellston) will be awarded to help fund critical water infrastructure projects in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.
The funding is part of the third and final round of grants awarded through the new Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grant program. The $109 million in third-round funding will go toward supporting 101 drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects impacting 106 communities.
In total, approximately $250 million in Ohio BUILDS grant funding between the three rounds of funding is going toward 183 critical water infrastructure projects across the state.
Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grant program, announced by Governor DeWine in October, was funded by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 168, sponsored by State Representatives Mark Fraizer (R-Newark) and Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta), with funding that was appropriated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Governor DeWine created Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grant program to reduce or eliminate the local financial burden associated with critical infrastructure needs, such as the construction of new water systems, the replacement of aging water lines, and the installation of new water mains. The grants are also funding projects to prevent sewer system backups and replace failing household sewage treatment systems with new sewers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.