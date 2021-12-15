Wellston City School bus crash

Pictured is the school bus (20-4) that crashed in the parking lot at Bundy Elementary in the Wellston City School District.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — Three elementary students were transported by Jackson County EMS as a precaution to treat minor injuries after a school bus driver crashed into a light pole Wednesday afternoon, the Wellston Police Department said.

The driver crashed into the light pole after reportedly swerving to dodge an oncoming vehicle. There were 40 students aboard the bus at the time of the crash, according to the police department.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. Wednesday emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash, which occurred at the parking lot of Bundy Elementary School in Wellston. 

The Wellston City School District reported on their Bundy Elementary Facebook page that “there had been a minor accident at Bundy involving bus 4. If your child rides this bus, you need to pick them up at Bundy Elementary.”

Responding to the scene were Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Note: The Courier will provide more updates as more information is available.

