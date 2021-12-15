WELLSTON — Three elementary students were transported by Jackson County EMS as a precaution to treat minor injuries after a school bus driver crashed into a light pole Wednesday afternoon, the Wellston Police Department said.
The driver crashed into the light pole after reportedly swerving to dodge an oncoming vehicle. There were 40 students aboard the bus at the time of the crash, according to the police department.
At approximately 3:40 p.m. Wednesday emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash, which occurred at the parking lot of Bundy Elementary School in Wellston.
The Wellston City School District reported on their Bundy Elementary Facebook page that “there had been a minor accident at Bundy involving bus 4. If your child rides this bus, you need to pick them up at Bundy Elementary.”
Responding to the scene were Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Note: The Courier will provide more updates as more information is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.