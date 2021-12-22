WELLSTON — A Wellston school bus driver involved in a bus crash last week has been cited with failure to control by police following an investigation into the event.
Previously, three elementary students were transported by EMS as a precaution to treat minor injuries after their school bus driver crashed into a light pole near the school.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash, which occurred in the parking lot of Bundy Elementary School in Wellston.
A report of the incident showed that the 2020 Thomas Built school bus (20-4) was traveling northbound on Missouri Avenue leaving the school when it went to the right-hand side of the roadway and struck a light pole in the school parking lot.
Bus driver Luann Waugh, 63, of Wellston, initially had told the Wellston Police Department that she had swerved to dodge an oncoming vehicle. However, following the investigation, Waugh ultimately was charged with failure to control.
Responding to the scene that day were units from the Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Wellston Police Chief John Robinson told The Courier that it was his understanding that the other vehicle did not contribute to the crash.
The report also showed that there were 25 students, ages ranging from six to ten, aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The students were taken off the bus, following the crash and escorted back into the school where they were checked out by emergency personnel, while they waited for parents to pick them up.
