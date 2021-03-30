WELLSTON — Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson has announced that his service and safety director will be stepping down.
Hudson explained that Jeffrey S. King, who has been serving as service director since Sept. 21, 2020, will be stepping down on Monday, April 5. King is a lifelong resident of Wellston and has a background in construction, as well as business.
"He (King) is stepping down to resume work in the private sector of development and construction," explained Hudson. "I appreciate the effort and assistance in moving our community forward."
Hudson added, "Although his tenure was brief, it was productive as a number of projects were advanced under his watch. The new garbage can program, generators for the South Water Plant, restructuring the Cemetery Maintenance Plan and he (King) was instrumental in negotiating the purchase of the Kroger Building to name a few."
Hudson noted that he will be partnering together with King in the future to continue to work to make the City of Wellston a better place with several projects both commercial and residential.
The “service director” as it is commonly called, is the head of the department of public service and safety. The position is appointed by the mayor. Hudson has announced that he is appointing Anthony Brenner to the position. More about Brenner will be released in a future story.
