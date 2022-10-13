A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties...
Wellston Shows Its Halloween Spirit
- By Miles Layton Editor
Wellston is certainly getting into the spirit of Halloween season.
Don’t these decorations inspire, thrill and chill!
Trick or Treat will be held the day before Halloween Jackson County. Trick or Treat hours are between 5:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Wellson, Jackson, Oak Hill and Coalton.
In other news, Vinton County Commission approved a pay request to draw from the FAA funding for the Master Plan at the airport, and also entered into an agreement with TetraTech to assess the environmental mitigation needs at the airport. Thanks Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf for the update.
The next meeting of the Jackson County Farmers Club will be Monday, Oct. 17. In this meeting, they will go over important upcoming dates and share the farmer’s club history. They will also be looking through old pictures and documents of past Farm-City Field days.
This meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Scioto Township Building at 4701 State Route 776 Jackson, Ohio, with a beef and noodles meal at a cost of $5.00 per person. The business portion of the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. for anyone only wanting to be a part of the night’s program.
Anyone with questions about the meeting can call the Jackson County OSU Extension Office at 740-286-5044.
In other matters, the regular meeting of the Vinton County Local Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at South Elementary School, 38234 State Route 93, Hamden.
And Wellston High School Student Council will be hosting a Blood Drive in the gymnasium between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Please bring photo ID and donor card.
Also Village of McArthur’s next council meeting is at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the fire hall.
And the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet on Oct. 20 at the Parks Edge Event Center. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with awards and dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include drinks, dinner and dessert.
Lastly, thanks for the condolences offered upon the passing of my father. Means a lot. After the funeral as things begin to settle down, I’ll get back to covering this, that and other happenings in the area.
Please send news tips to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
