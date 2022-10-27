Wellston Takes First Step Toward New H2O Treatment Plant

Mayor Charlie Hudson

WELLSTON – City of Wellston is planning to build a new water treatment plant and would like to offer the public an opportunity to address Council members, along with DLZ Engineer Gary Silcott and Water Employee David Lehew.


