Wellston Takes First Step Toward New H2O Treatment Plant

WELLSTON – City of Wellston is planning to build a new water treatment plant and would like to offer the public an opportunity to address Council members, along with DLZ Engineer Gary Silcott and Water Employee David Lehew.
Project will cost $19 million with construction starting in January of 2024 with at least one year for completion.
Last week, Council approved the first of three readings that will allow Mayor Charlie Hudson to seek grant and loan funding upwards of $19 million for the project.
“This is what we’re calling a legacy project that will secure water in Wellston for the next 80 to 100 years,” he said.
This public forum will be held between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, November 3 in City Council Chambers.
Hudson said one of the existing water plants is around 100 years old and the other is around 70 years old.
“It’s time to quit kicking the can down the road,” he said.
Presently, there is a pilot project with a temporary water treatment facility employing a new procedure to see if the city can meet or exceed EPA standards.
“So far this is going very well and making our water cleaner,” Hudson said.
In other business, council approved the second reading of a resolution to accept the donation and conveyance of 673 West Broadway, and authorizing the Mayor to execute any and all documents necessary thereto. This is a property with multiple Code Violations. It was discovered that this is a rental. The City reached out to the owner, who wished to donate the property. The City will clean and resell the vacant lot.
Also, Council approved the second reading of resolution authorizing the sale, by internet auction during calendar year 2023, of City-Owned personal property which is not needed for public use or which is obsolete or unfit for the use for which it was acquired.
And Council approved deer hunting in Cemetery and limited areas in the city.
And City Council’s Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m., to discuss the 2023 Budget. This meeting is open to the public and will be held on the second floor of the City Building in Council Chambers.
Lastly, City Hall is readying for FREE leaf pick-up beginning October 31st.
Here are the REQUIREMENTS:
1. Leaves must be placed in CLEAR plastic bags (33-gallon or less).
2. No trash will be permitted in these bags- ONLY LEAVES.
3. Leaves should be dry and bags should weigh no more than 30 pounds each.
4. Leaf bags can be placed directly on the curb if there is no room in your garbage can. Please call the Water Department at least a week in advance to schedule a pick-up for any bags that do not fit in your trash can- just as you normally would for extra garbage.
