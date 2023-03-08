Wellston to be represented by law firm

WELLSTON – Wellston City Council has decided that the law offices of Cole, Kirby and Associates of Jackson will serve the city’s legal needs in the wake of Randy Dupree’s resignation as law director.
Dupree was appointed as Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney in January.
According to Cole, Kirby & Associates’ website, the law firm has experience in commercial and business transactions, estate planning, real estate, workers' compensation and family law. The firm provides legal representation to clients throughout southeastern and central Ohio including Jackson, Scioto, Gallia, Vinton, Pike, Ross, Adams, Lawrence, Meigs and Athens counties.
On that note, Joseph Kirby will be the law firm’s point person for the City of Wellston’s legal needs.
Kirby is licensed to practice law in all Ohio State Courts and in the Federal Court of the Southern District of Ohio, according to the firm's website.
Kirby has been practicing law since 1991. He is a graduate of Miami University and the University of Toledo, College of Law. While his office is in Jackson County, he regularly practices in many counties in southeastern Ohio. He has provided legal services for many business owners in the area and is regular counsel for businesses in Jackson, Gallia, Athens, Meigs, Scioto, Vinton, Pike and Ross counties.
Kirby also is the legal counsel for the City of Jackson and provides legal counsel to the city on a variety of municipal issues, including finances, employment relations and litigation.
