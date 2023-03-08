Wellston to be represented by law firm

Joe Kirby

WELLSTON – Wellston City Council has decided that the law offices of Cole, Kirby and Associates of Jackson will serve the city’s legal needs in the wake of Randy Dupree’s resignation as law director.


