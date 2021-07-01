WELLSTON — After a year of so many canceled activities, the downtown area of the City of Wellston will become the site of an afternoon full of family fun to celebrate Independence Day.
The fifth annual “Celebration of Our Nation,” will be jointly produced by Wellston Main Street (WMS), The Vinton-Jackson Courier, and its parent company, APG Media of Ohio.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, from 2-9:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
The majority of the celebration will be held on Railroad Avenue between 2nd and Broadway Streets in downtown Wellston.
The celebration will kick off at 2 p.m. The downtown area will feature a kid zone, food trucks, local vendors and a stage with live music.
Across the street, there will even be a car show set up at the former pants factory parking lot. Registration for the “Cruise-in Classic” Car Show will begin at noon. Entry free is $20. Show will be from noon to 5 p.m. There will be numerous door prizes, 50/50 drawing, top three winners will be featured in the hometown parade and a car and driver pod cast. All proceeds go to support the Wellston High School Rocket Football program. For more information, call 740-978-0065.
Starting at 3 p.m., Song Tree takes the stage at the “Celebration of Our Nation” event. Song Tree is a cover band from Athens County, specializing in rock. Covering everything from KISS and the Eagles to Alice in Chains and the Gin Blossoms, Song Tree is an excellent choice for any venue. Currently gigging, as a 3-piece, Song Tree features Danny Turner on bass, Jeff Knight on drums, and Steven McClain on guitar. Vocal duties are split between all members.
The hometown parade will be at 5:30 p.m. The route will be Pennsylvania Avenue to Broadway Street to Railroad Avenue.
A local talent, Jason “Pudge” Gillum, will perform at 6 p.m. Gillum got his musical start while going to college and living in Athens.
The headliner for the evening will be RockHouse at 7:30 p.m. The band is Ohio’s ultimate Hair-band and Iconic Rock Experience. Based in Columbus.
The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. The show is being produced by American Fireworks Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.