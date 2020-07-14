The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy (AEA), a free program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL), features intensive training and career building skills in entrepreneurship offered to a select group of high school seniors. Participants for the program were chosen via a competitive region-wide application process and will participate via virtual classroom instruction starting this week. The program is designed to encourage the next generation of Appalachian innovators and entrepreneurs, and the program finale will include a chance to win seed funding in a team based professional pitch competition.
“Governor DeWine’s Office of Appalachia would like to congratulate Owen White from Jackson High School for being one of the participants in the Appalachian Entrepreneur Academy.
Owen will be one of 19 participants chosen to be part of an inaugural class of rising seniors to learn about how to start and be part of business. Earlier this year, Governor DeWine invited students to apply for this opportunity by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Owen stepped up to the plate and now will be virtually participating in the first AEA class ever,” said John Carey, Director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia.
This year’s AEA class includes students from Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. As part of enrollment, students will receive tech support, materials, and other resources to participate in all aspects of the program. Each student will also receive a formal Certificate of Completion at the end of the program, and opportunities to receive industry-recognized certificates and/or college-credit. The Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy is sponsored by ARC and made possible by the Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL).
More information is available in the ARC Press Release attached below. Please contact Wendy Wasserman for additional information, office phone: 202.884.7771, mobile: 202.641.4894 or wwasserman@arc.gov.
