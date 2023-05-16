Wellston High School's Class of 2023 was awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships.
WCS Jackie Holzapfel — $500 — Lauren Fortner
Sandy Mullins Memorial — $500 — Brinley Patton
Dave Mullins Memorial — $500 — Bailey Dupree
Shelley Rowe Nursing Memorial — $500 — Lauren Fortner
Sandra Evans Female Athlete Memorial — $1,000 — Lauren Fortner
Generation LDS First — $500 — Kiley Rinehart
Edgewood Manor Nursing — $250 — Kiley Rinehart
Rogan Vickers Memorial — $4,000 — Lauren Fortner, Brinley Patton
American Legion — $6,000 — Chloie Burgett, Bailey Dupree, Caitlin Bright, James Stabler, Baylee Patton, Shayla Rice
American Legion — 40+8 $1,000 — Kiley Rinehart, Brinley Patton
Sons of American Legion — $1,500 — Hannah Predragovich, Madalyn Weber, Bianca Rippeth
American Legion Ladies Auxiliary — $500 — Grace Plummer
Phil Lewis Volleyball — $500 — Lauren Fortner
Phil Lewis Memorial — $1,000 — Shayla Rice
BCR — $1,000 — Josh Jackson, Jeremiah Ireland
Kiwanis — $1,200 — Logan Remy
Woolum-Johnson Family — $750 — Madelyn Weber
Essman Family — $1,000 — Grace Plummer
Ohillco Queens — $1,250 — Emilly Scott, Chloe Wilbur, Caitlin Bright
VFW — $1,000 — Josh Jackson, Caitlin Bright
Wellston Jr Study Club — $1,000 Madelyn Weber
Jackson County Women's Club — $1,000 — Bailey Dupree
Jerry and Charolette Bobst — $1,000 — Caitlin Bright
Lena Grace and Sheree Lee — $2,000 — Logan Remy
The Class of 72 — $1,000 — Kyler Young, Brody Bame
Class of 72 Alumnus — $300 — Shamira Sparks
Francis Newman South School — $300 — James Stabler
Wellston City Union Workers — $500 — Toni Bartlett
Dick, Joe & Martin Mantz — $500 — Kiley Rinehart, Logan Remy
Wellston Rotary — $7,500 — Toni Bartlett, Madelyn Weber, Bailey Dupree, Shayla Rice
Wellston Ministerial Association — $1,500 — Jasmyne Mohler, Grace Plummer, Josh Jackson
Josh Jones Memorial — $500 — Josh Jackson
WHS Alumni — $500 — Shayla Rice
Peggy Geiger Memorial — $1,300 — Jasmyne Mohler
Leah Bunnell Simpson Memorial — $750 — Kadieja Smith, Jasmyne Mohler
Tony DeCastro Memorial — $1,000 — Josh Jackson
Riggs Smith Memorial — $1,000 — Lauren Fortner, Jasmyne Mohler
First Presbyterian Church Grant Fund — $2,000 — Chloie Burgett, Lauren Fortner, Jasmyne Mohler, Baylee Patton
Mac Crabtree Engineering Award — $300 — Baylee Patton
Robert Willis Memorial — $2,000 — Madelyn Weber, Grace Plummer
Lucinda Kessler Memorial — $500 — Hannah Predragovich
Mitch Baker WTA — $1,000 — Chloe Wilbur
Jim Derrow Memorial — $500 — Josh Jackson
Health Watch — $1,000 — Haylee Rafferty
Golden Rocket Cheer Boosters 250 Baylee Patton
Three Alumni Looking to Give Money Away — $600 — Haylee Rafferty
Wellston Lion's Club — $750 — Logan Remy
Doris Smith Memorial — $300 — Sydney Walters
Mary Carolyn Hedges — $1,000 — Madelyn Weber, Jasmyne Mohler
The McWilliams Family — $1,000 — Caitlin Bright
Nelle Ball Scholarship — $3,500 — Bailey Dupree, Madelyn Weber
The Red Cross — $750 — Lauren Fortner
Rumpke — $1,000 — Logan Remy
The Gritty Nurse — $5,000 — Brinley Patton
Black Diamond Lodge — $500 — Brinley Patton, Madelyn Weber
Max and Susan Hendershott — $1,000 — Bailey Dupree, Shayla Rice
