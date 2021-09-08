WELLSTON — The festivities for the Wellston OHillCo Festival kicked off on the day after Labor Day with the “Coal Miner Olympics.”

The Olympics were held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in front of the Rotary Bandstand in downtown Wellston.

The event is a daring annual competition of nerve and skill that pits teams of four against each other for a chance to win $100 to donate to a charity of the winning team’s choice.

Teams consisted of people from the same school, business, church, organization, friends or family. Only six teams competed in this year’s Olympics.

This year there were four games and a scavenger hunt that the teams competed in for points. After the coal dust had cleared, third, second and first place teams were announced.

Third place went to Team Cheer 2. The team was comprised of Wellston Cheerleaders Bell Mohler, Jasmine McWhorter, Lexus Justice, and Paige Brown.

Second place went to Team Goal Line (The Golden Girls). The team was comprised of Amanda Williams, Cheyney Johnson, Janna Fenwick, and Regan Mitchell.

Taking home the gold medal this year was the Wellston High School Football Team. The team was comprised of  Zach Wilbur, Issac Molihan, Kamrym Karr, and Garrett Brown. The team donated its $100 to Wellston High School’s Prom and Afterparty Fund.

The event was a fun time for the contestants and live entertainment for those who stopped by to watch the games.

