WELLSTON — The Wellston Ohio Hill Country (OHillCo) Festival concluded over the weekend with the crowning of the 2022 Wellston OHillCo Festival Royalty.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, a crowd gathered at the Hozer’s Pizza Stage to watch the much-anticipated crowning of the OHillCo Queen, Jr. Miss Queen, and Little Miss Queen and their courts.
Wellston OHillCo Society President Joe Mahle had the honor of announcing the new festival royalty before the close of the 2021 OHillCo Festival.
Crowned as the 2022 Wellston OHillCo Festival Little Miss Queen was Sloan Hutchinson. Ava Fenwick was named first attendant, while the title of second attendant went to Presley Childers.
Hutchinson is the daughter of Courtney and Chris Hutchinson. Fenwick is the daughter of Amber Fenwick and Nathan Fenwick. Childers is the daughter of Jennifer Childers and John Childers.
Crowned as the 2022 Wellston OHillCo Festival Jr. Miss Queen was Aarolyn Dupree. Chenede Cardwell was named first attendant, while the title of second attendant went to Shelby Smith.
Dupree is the daughter of Kylia and Roman Brandau and Aaron Dupree. Cardwell is the daughter of Corrine Smith and Charles Cardwell. Smith is the 11-year-old daughter of Kristen Smith and Cory Smith.
Choe Wilbur was crowned as the 2022 Wellston OHillCo Festival Queen. Olivia Hagerty was named first attendant, while the title of second attendant went to Haily Goheen.
Wilbur is the 16-year-old daughter of Ashley and Joey Wilbur. She is in the 11th grade at Wellston High School.
Hagerty is the 17-year-old daughter of Pam and Tony Hagerty. She is in the 12th grade at Wellston High School.
Goheen is the 18-year-old daughter of Amanda Goheen. She is in the 12th grade at Wellston High School.
The Wellston OHillCo Festival Royalty will travel to many parades, festivals and events over the next year.
