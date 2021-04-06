With Governor Mike DeWine announcing guidelines in early April concerning outdoor activities during COVID, it appears that the Wild Turkey Festival is set to go. There are no longer capacity limits for outdoor events in Ohio but other guidelines are in place.
Gov. DeWine has issued a simplified health order that states that mask will still need to be worn, hands should be washed, distance should be maintained, and more time should be spent outside. Ohioans should still limit their group to ten or fewer people at these event according to Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud.
While there is no capacity limits, proper spacing will need to be observed and will thus lead to less people being able to attend. Indoor events will still have a capacity of 25 percent until further notice.
Keep in mind, this can always change. We must continue to mask up and get vaccinated in order to keep case numbers down. If they spike, the governor can always reinstate health orders. Let's keep going strong so we can all celebrate relatively together next month.
