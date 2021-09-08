WELLSTON — The Wellston OHillCo Festival held a “lottery-style” royalty contest again this year during the Tuesday festivities.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the annual mini queen contest was held on the Rotary Bandstand. There were nine girls in the contest.
Each contestant was escorted on to the stage by a parent, or guardian. The contestant would wave to the crowd, then walk over to a table and the child would pick up a flower. Each flower was covered in tissue paper, so the child would not know the color of the flower.
After all of the contestants each had a flower, they all unwrapped the tissue paper to discover the color flower they had.
The winner was chosen through a lottery. The girl who had a blue flower was the mini queen, while two other girls who had yellow flowers were the co-attendants.
Blakely Williams, age 3, had the blue flower, so she was named mini queen. Williams is the daughter of Jasmyn Wilson and Cameron Williams.
Aubree Leonard, age 5, and Payton Waugh, age 4, both had yellow flowers, so they were named co-attendants. Leonard is the daughter of Hayley Shephard. Waugh is the daughter of Crystal Jones and Jeremy Waugh.
Williams, Leonard, and Waugh each received a sash and crown. Everyone else got to keep their flowers to take home.
