JACKSON — Jackson County Municipal Court Judge Mark T. Musick has announced the appointment of Jackson County Commissioner Donnie Willis to the position of Community Alternative Sentencing Center (CASC) Commission Chair.
This will be effective immediately due to the relocation of Ronald Speakman to South Carolina, Musick said. Speakman served as the initial Chair of the CASC Commission.
Musick stated that Willis has always been from the idea’s inception one of the initial co-designers and creators of the CASC concept.
This project was first conceived of by then Jail Administrator Willis, along with Musick, and the initial design and set up was first sketched out by them slowly adding additional members to the group as special talents became necessary.
Commissioner Willis has served as jail administrator of the Jackson County Correctional Facility, human resources manager for the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and was elected as Jackson County Commissioner in 2020.
Before serving as Chair of the CASC Commission, Commissioner Willis served as Vice Chair of the Commission. Musick says that Willis has demonstrable knowledge of all the various requirements proposed for its operation and sustainability.
In addition to his service on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, Willis is actively engaged with Ohio County Commissioners Association.
A few of the committees upon which Willis serves are County Commissioners Association of Ohio Executive Board of Directors (serves as one of eight members), Ohio Jail Advisory Board, Executive Committee for the Juvenile Detention, County Commissioner Association Justice and Public Safety committee, County Commissioners Association Jobs, Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee.
The CASC Commission will reconvene in Jan. 2022.
