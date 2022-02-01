The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Jackson County.
The watch is in effect starting Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1 a.m. through Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.
Meteorologists are expecting at this time a heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible.
Impacts could be power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.