Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Jackson County.

The watch is in effect starting Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1 a.m. through Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.

Meteorologists are expecting at this time a heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible.

Impacts could be power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

