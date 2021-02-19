JACKSON — Winter storms have interfered with the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine across the country, across the State of Ohio, and right here in Jackson County, as well.
The Jackson County Health Department (JCDH) has not received any shipments of vaccine this week due to the storms and consequently has not been able to provide second doses of Moderna vaccine to hundreds of Jackson Countians who were scheduled to get them this week.
"The JCHD was similarly unable to adhere to the plan to vaccinate the employees of all of Jackson County’s schools on Friday, Feb. 19," stated Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. "Apologies for the major inconvenience this has caused so many people."
Aston explained, "On the bright side, there is no medical or health-related issue caused by delaying the second dose of the vaccine by a week or two. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that the second dose may be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose. The second dose will still work as well as it would have if it was administered on its initially-scheduled date."
To provide second doses to those that missed them this week (Feb. 15-19) and to provide first doses to the employees of Jackson County’s schools, the JCHD is altering its immunization clinic schedule next week as follows:
• On Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the JCHD will be giving second doses of Moderna vaccine to anyone who is overdue for one at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Avenue in Jackson. This includes anyone who got their first Moderna shot on Jan. 19-22, as well as anyone else who has gotten their first dose of Moderna with the JCHD already but could not get their second dose for whatever reason.
• IMPORTANT: People who were scheduled for their second Moderna doses on Friday, Feb. 26 should not come to the health department that day, but are now rescheduled to come on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to the First Church of the Nazarene, as well.
