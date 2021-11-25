Officer Blu

Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson is pictured making the first donation to the Officer Blu Fund in the amount of $500. Pictured are Officer Blu, Officer Michael Jadrnicek, Mayor Charlie Hudson, Safety Pup a.k.a. Cade Robinson, and Chief John Robinson.

 Photo provided

WELLSTON — Officer Blu made quite an impressive entrance at the Wellston City Building on Friday, Oct. 29, after a long trek from Iowa.

This new pup is a 14-week old English Doodle. He has been assigned to Officer Michael Jadrnicek and will provide therapy dog services primarily for the Wellston City School District.

Students will be able to meet the new officer in approximately 3-4 months, which is the amount of time he needs to get acclimated to his new home and further develop his training.

The Wellston Police Department is now the tenth agency in the State of Ohio to utilize this program and has been working closely with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in the selection, training and overall general guidance into the therapy dog program.

“We are very excited and fortunate to have Blu join our team," stated Wellston Police Chief John Robinson. "He will be beneficial to not only the school system, but to the Wellston community in general."

Robinson added, "We hope Officer Blu will provide a segue into establishing stronger relationships with our community,” 

The Therapy Dog Program is expected to funded through donations made by community partners and grant opportunities.

