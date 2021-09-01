With an expected reopening date of Sept. 15, Wyman closed Aug. 30 to begin the installation of new playground equipment in an effort to make the park more inclusive.
Jeri Ann Bentley, coordinator for Creating Healthy Communities — a Vinton County Health Department grant program to committed to preventing and reducing chronic disease statewide — said that two large play structures on either side of Wyman Park will be replaced with 11 new pieces of equipment. These include a new swing rail, a firetruck, a climbable caterpillar, a balance beam, parallel bars and a tic-tac-toe board, to name a few.
“There’s a ton of stuff,” Bentley said. “We’re trying to focus on making everything inclusive to allow all children to play in the same area.”
Wyman Park, the largest and most used park in Vinton County, was in need of renovations due to its aging equipment, she said. The renovations cost about $60,000 and were funded by Vinton County Health Department’s Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) committee, the Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Wyman Park Board and donations from the community.
“It’s a huge group effort, and there’s been a lot of community buy-in, and that helps a lot,” Bentley said.
As for the old equipment, the Village of Zaleski helped remove Wyman Park’s two play structures, and the equipment will be installed in Zaleski.
The Wyman Park Board also plans to install new pour in place surfacing at the park, which is a soft, rubbery and slip resistant surface that can help make a playground safer, though the board is still waiting on the delivery of the pour in place materials.
Bentley said the CHC has several other projects in the pipeline for Wyman Park, which include making the restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, adding water bottle refill stations and adding a new sidewalk to make the park more accessible for those with limited mobility.
Those who want to volunteer at the park can contact Bentley at 740-596-5233 or email her at jbentley@vintonohhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.