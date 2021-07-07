McARTHUR — The dream of upgrading McArthur’s Wyman Park to allow for more inclusive play for children of all ages and abilities continues.
An appreciation day was held in Wyman Park on Saturday, June 26. The afternoon event featured many activities, food, vendors, etc.
During the event two local businesses, Vinton County National Bank, and Austin Powder Company, each donated $5,000 to the fundraising efforts.
The Wyman Park Board told The Courier following the event that donations were still coming in, but a rough estimate was that $12,400 was raised. All monetary donations raised at the event will be put toward new surfacing and playground equipment installation at Wyman Park.
The Wyman Park Board in partnership with the Vinton County Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Coalition and the Vinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (BODD) have plans to renovate Wyman Park in the Village of McArthur.
Wyman Park houses four baseball/t-ball/softball fields, one sand volleyball court, tennis courts, two shelter houses, and is adjacent to Central Elementary School.
The park, according to the Board, has traffic year-round, weather permitting, but has consistent visitors from early spring through late fall. There are two separate playground areas that are set in deep sand which does not allow for inclusive play.
The Board explained that most of the playground equipment is 20 plus years old and in need of replacing. They also noted that one wheelchair swing was installed at the park several years ago but is separated from the other play areas. The priority is to upgrade the park and allow for more inclusive play.
The CHC Coalition was awarded additional funding from the Ohio Department of Health to replace the two large play structures prior to the planned surface upgrade. The current play structures have very few ground-level play components. The two new structures that have been ordered have steps with handrails and multiple ground-level play areas for inclusive play.
The Board feels these additions will help greatly to increase the accessibility and equity of the park. The additional funding received by the CHC Coalition will also allow for the purchase of smaller play structures to add more opportunities for inclusive play in the area such as climbing structures, imaginative play at ground-level, balance obstacles, etc.
The BODD received funding in 2020 that was deferred to use in 2021 due to COVID restrictions. Those funds have been used to purchase a new swing rail which will hold up to six swings, new handicap accessible swing for smaller children, replacement straps for JennSwing for larger handicapped children, a ground-level tic-tac-toe board, and a sign language board.
Together the BODD and CHC have been able to purchase multiple play structures which will greatly increase play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities.
Although the groups have received funding to complete a few significant upgrades, more funding is needed to complete the project, the Board explained.
Additionally, the Board feels that the deep sand poses a tripping hazard and does not allow for inclusive play for all children, specifically those with limited mobility. The group is planning to replace the sand with ADA compliant Poured-In-Place (PIP) Rubber surfacing. This will not only increase the accessibility of the equipment but also improve the safety, cleanliness, and beauty of the park, says the Board. The Board explained that the PIP surfacing is costly but has much greater longevity than other surfacing options and requires less maintenance.
The total price tag for materials, freight, and installation through AAA State of Play and AdventureTURF was estimated at $193,547. However, the CHC grant has received additional funding from the Ohio Department of Health in the amount of $48,494. and the BODD was awarded $5,500 in 2020 (deferred to 2021). DMC Excavating and Construction Ltd. of Vinton County has pledged an in-kind donation of labor and heavy equipment to assist with removal and disposal of sand, installation of smaller equipment pieces, and installation of compacted crushed stone once purchased. This in-kind donation is valued at approximately $24,500. Approximately $78,494 of the total project has been funded thus far with an outstanding balance of approximately $115,053. This was the amount prior to the park appreciation day.
The rubber surfacing is the largest expense, according to Board, but is necessary to the success of the project. Without this surface, the new inclusive equipment will not be accessible and rendered pointless, says the Board.
The Village of McArthur/Wyman Park Board is a tax-exempt entity and a donation form will be provided to all donors. Contact the Village of McArthur at 740-596-4060 if you wish to donate for this project.
Writer’s Note: A photo gallery from the event can be found online at vintonjacksoncourier.com.
