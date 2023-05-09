WELLSTON — As the Five Man Electrical Band sang in 1971, "Signs, signs, everywhere signs; blocking up the scenery, breakin' my mind — well Wellston has an ordinance that deals with signs.
According to City Hall, garage/yard Sale Signs are only allowed on the sale premises in the City of Wellston. Please save yourself the time and money; these signs will be removed from public property. Feel free to comment your Yard Sale information on the designated monthly post on the Wellston City Facebook Page. At this time, residents are not required to obtain a Yard Sale Permit Number.
Signs are not allowed in the following locations:
• Utility Poles
• Stop signs
• Street signs
• Sidewalks
• Planter strips (the area between the sidewalk and the curb)
• City parks
• Streets, medians, trees, and planter areas
Placing and not removing your signs after your sale is the same as littering. Signs in prohibited locations are a public nuisance and may result in a fine being imposed.
The Wellston Codified Ordinances state "A sign which advertises the sale of personal property, such as a garage, yard, porch or moving sale sign, provided such sign is located on the sale premises for a time period not greater than three consecutive days, and is not to be located in a public right-of-way nor affixed to any public utility pole or street tree. Such signs shall not be located in such a manner so as to create a safety or visibility hazard."
