Vinton and Jackson counties saw new elected officials take their positions. Several businesses announced their plans to further invest in their local facilities.
Among the highlights of 2022 were:
New elected
officials
Several familiar and new faces appeared in local cities and village council after they were elected in 2021.
In January, new Hamden Village Council members Stagerlee Beabout and Phillis Henry join Dale McManus. The council picked Mike Claar as president.
McArthur Mayor Steve Hammond and members of McArthur Village Council gathered in the Vinton County Courthouse to observe the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilmember Brad McNally, as well as returning members Juanita McNickle and David Gill.
In Wellston, David McWilliams was sworn in as Wellston City Council president. Roaby Browning, Fred M. Duby, and Teresa Ponn-LeMaster were all elected to council-at-large seats. Angela Spangler was elected and sworn in as 1st Ward council member. Mattison “Matti” Vance was re-appointed and will continue serve as 2nd Ward councilmember.
Rick Hudson was re-elected and sworn in as 3rd Ward councilmember.
Grant helps expand school program
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced March 4 that $25.9 million in grant funding would be awarded to health care providers around the state in an effort to both create and expand school-based health centers.
Adena Health Systems, which has a health center at the Jackson Middle School, received $303,364 as part of the grant program.
“Studies have shown that health and wellness are interconnected,” Dewine said. “A student who is not healthy or who is chronically absent is not able to achieve their full potential. These partnerships between healthcare providers and schools supports the whole child and ensures that every child may realize their full potential.”
Jackson County
commissioners
honor FBP
The Jackson County Commissioners recognized Fluor-BWXT (FBP) for promoting industrial, economic, commercial and civic development for Jackson County over the past 10 years.
The members, along with representatives of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) and area business leaders, presented a proclamation during their regular meeting in May.
Part of FBP’s commitment is to be a strong corporate citizen by investing in the socio-economic health of the community. FBP has assisted with economic development in Jackson County by providing nearly $300,000 that created 309 full-time jobs and retained 1,427 jobs.
Foodbank closes
doors temporarily
In June, Southeast Ohio Foodbank announced that due to a severe food shortage, it would scale back services to the local community. This includes canceling many of their mobile distributions planned for the remainder of the summer, as well as their weekly onsite food distribution.
Due to the compounding issues of global supply chain disruptions, rising demand for emergency food, sky-high food and fuel costs, and a sharp decline in private and public funding, inventory at the foodbank is at its lowest in years.
While many complex factors contribute to the food shortage, the growing number of people experiencing food insecurity is of grave concern.
Mantell leads
Oak Hill schoolS
OAK HILL — Oak Hill Union Local School District’s Board of Education approved Jason Mantell to serve as the school system’s interim superintendent in August. As of Dec. 29, no permanent superintendent had been appointed.
“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Oak Hill Union Local School District,” Mantell said. “Thank you to the Board of Education for affording me this opportunity, and I look forward to meeting and collaborating with students, staff and community members very soon.”
General Mills
investment
WELLSTON — General Mills, a lglobal food company and one of southeastern Ohio’s largest employers, announced in August a new project in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Ohio Department of Development, and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) that will expand their operations in Wellston, creating 30 new jobs.
The General Mills’ Wellston manufacturing facility is one of the company’s largest facilities and produces Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls. The company announced an investment of $100 million to expand its operations in Wellston. The increase in capacity would bring total employment at the Wellston facility to over 1,000 full-time employees.
“General Mills has been a cornerstone of this community for more than 35 years and our employees exude a lot of pride in making food the world loves,” said Stephanie Weaver, plant manager at General Mills’ Wellston facility, in a press release issued to the media. “We’re excited to grow our business and employee base in southeastern Ohio and having strong local, regional and state partners has been instrumental in our success.”
“As one of the most recognized food brands around the world, General Mills continues to grow and thrive in Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO JobsOhio, said in the press release. “The expansion of the Totino’s facility in Wellston and the addition of 30 new jobs for hardworking Ohioans demonstrates the ongoing success that global companies can establish in Ohio.”
Community fund launches
MCARTHUR — A group of individuals committed to increasing opportunities and improving quality of life in Vinton County formed a new community fund to support and inspire increased philanthropic support for local communities and residents.
The Vinton County Community Fund, a local affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, will invest in projects and programs that will benefit people of Vinton County, today and into the future.
“Vinton County has many residents and friends who are committed to creating opportunities for others and accelerating and sustaining positive change for our region by sharing their time, talent and financial resources,” said Bruce Knox, a founding committee member. “The Vinton County Community Fund will help ensure those contributions have the biggest long-term impact on the lives of our residents.”
The Vinton County Community Fund will raise and award funds across five broad areas known to improve quality of life in a region: arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. Grant opportunities are available to local nonprofits and public organizations in Vinton County through a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia fund.
A volunteer advisory committee of community leaders will lead the Vinton County Community Fund, with FAO handling fund management and administrative services. In addition to Knox, other founding members of the Vinton County Community Fund are Ashley Ervin, Bill Garrett, Dr. Cassie Rice, Jim Salyer, Cindy Strausbaugh, Deanna Tribe, Jeremy Ward and Rich Weller.
